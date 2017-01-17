China's Top Communist Lectures Trump On Global Warming At Davos
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to defend an international agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions to fight global warming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec 29
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC