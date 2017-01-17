Carl Hiaasen: Big Sugar's slime flows north to Florida's Capitol
The paid soldiers in Gov. Rick Scott's war on the environment are aligning to block state efforts to purchase any farm lands south of Lake Okeechobee, which means Floridians can look forward to more summers of slime. Nightmare algae blooms, vile and job-killing, are destined to be one of Scott's legacies.
