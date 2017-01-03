Another warm and humid night, but not as many showers Tuesday
We missed another record high by one degree Monday afternoon, as Fort Myers climbed to 87. This is a dozen degrees above the seasonal average and is very warm, even by Southwest Florida standards, for early January. Conditions Monday night will be very mild and muggy once again, with some patchy fog developing overnight, especially east of I-75 where a few afternoon showers fell Monday.
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec 29
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
