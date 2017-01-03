Another warm and humid night, but not as many showers Tuesday

We missed another record high by one degree Monday afternoon, as Fort Myers climbed to 87. This is a dozen degrees above the seasonal average and is very warm, even by Southwest Florida standards, for early January. Conditions Monday night will be very mild and muggy once again, with some patchy fog developing overnight, especially east of I-75 where a few afternoon showers fell Monday.

