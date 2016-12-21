Workshop Focuses On Annual Sugar Cane...

Workshop Focuses On Annual Sugar Cane Burns

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Southwest Florida Online

More than 30 residents of Lake Okeechobee's Glades Communities gathered for the "Stop The Burn!Go Green Harvest! Community Workshop," on December 3, in Belle Glade. Leaders of the Stop Sugar Field Burning Campaign team, based in South Bay and Belle Glade, gave a series of presentations about their campaign to end the harmful, outdated practice of pre-harvest sugarcane burning and switch to the burn-free, modern alternative of "green harvesting."

