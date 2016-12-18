Weather Channel expos unfairly bashes sugar industry for algae, critics say

A documentary published this month about the summer's widespread algae outbreak faces criticism from scientists, fishermen and farmers who say it pins too much blame on Florida's sugar industry , and paints an inaccurate picture of Lake Okeechobee as a bubbling cesspool of "radioactive fish." The piece, titled "Toxic Lake - The Untold Story of Lake Okeechobee", delves deep into Florida's calamitous decision to reroute its natural plumbing system, as well as the robust lobbying efforts and political prowess of Florida Crystals and U.S. Sugar.

