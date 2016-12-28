Toughen the Everglades Forever Act | Editorial
If the Legislature doesn't update the Everglades Forever Act, it will take forever to save what remains of the Everglades. The Sun Sentinel's Andy Reid reported recently that between 2011 and 2015, two Palm Beach County sugar farms totaling 1,200 acres discharged runoff that far exceeded limits for protecting the Everglades from pollution.
