Sugar-cane growing on state land misses pollution-cleanup goal, records show
Water pumps, like this one at the PRIDE Enterprises sugar cane farm northwest of Wellington, control water flows that can include pollutants draining off agricultural land. Water pumps, like this one at the PRIDE Enterprises sugar cane farm northwest of Wellington, control water flows that can include pollutants draining off agricultural land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
|Debbie Rutter or Rudder (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|PDQstore
|2
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Dennis
|14
|Survey finds some tourists would put off visiti...
|Aug '16
|Wonder why
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC