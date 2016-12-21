National Park Service Will Adopt U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers' Plan...

The National Park Service will adopt a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' plan to improver water flows through Everglades National Park/NPS The National Park Service will adopt, with refinements, a plan devised by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to improve water flows along the "river of grass" through Everglades National Park in Florida. The Corps back in July 2014 released its Central Everglades Planning Project Final Environmental Impact Statement.

