National Park Service Will Adopt U.S....

National Park Service Will Adopt U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers' Plan...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: National Parks Traveler

The National Park Service will adopt a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' plan to improver water flows through Everglades National Park/NPS The National Park Service will adopt, with refinements, a plan devised by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to improve water flows along the "river of grass" through Everglades National Park in Florida. The Corps back in July 2014 released its Central Everglades Planning Project Final Environmental Impact Statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Parks Traveler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13) Dec 6 Michael 5
okeechobee county condones men punching women, Nov '16 choberdnk 1
News Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08) Nov '16 poking sis is fun 3
News Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse.... Oct '16 Geezer 5
Debbie Rutter or Rudder (Apr '16) Sep '16 PDQstore 2
Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14) Aug '16 Dennis 14
News Survey finds some tourists would put off visiti... Aug '16 Wonder why 1
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,272

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC