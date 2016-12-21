Miami-Dade County Commissioners Refuse to Support Plan to Restore the Everglades
For nearly 20 years, Florida has planned to buy back lands from Big Sugar companies south of Lake Okeechobee to help restore clean water flow to the Everglades. The plan is nearly universally backed by scientists and climate experts, who blame sugar companies for pumping pollutants into the state water supply, ruining Lake O, and occasionally turning the coasts into But Big Sugar has lots of cash to blow on lobbyists to fight those plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
|Debbie Rutter or Rudder (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|PDQstore
|2
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Dennis
|14
|Survey finds some tourists would put off visiti...
|Aug '16
|Wonder why
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC