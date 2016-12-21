Miami-Dade County Commissioners Refus...

Miami-Dade County Commissioners Refuse to Support Plan to Restore the Everglades

Monday Dec 12

For nearly 20 years, Florida has planned to buy back lands from Big Sugar companies south of Lake Okeechobee to help restore clean water flow to the Everglades. The plan is nearly universally backed by scientists and climate experts, who blame sugar companies for pumping pollutants into the state water supply, ruining Lake O, and occasionally turning the coasts into But Big Sugar has lots of cash to blow on lobbyists to fight those plans.

