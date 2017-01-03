Massive South Florida reservoir back in spotlight at conference

A massive South Florida reservoir that is key to fixing the Everglades' faulty plumbing, and has divided water managers and environmentalists, will once again take center stage at an annual meeting on restoration next weekend. Drawing conservationists, politicians and scientists from across the state and Washington, the Fort Myers conference, titled "Three Estuaries, One Solution," comes about midway through restoration efforts, with the work well behind schedule - less than 18 percent of the $16 billion effort has been funded, according to the National Academies of Sciences' most recent update.

