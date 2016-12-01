Local Elected Officials Form Lake Oke...

Local Elected Officials Form Lake Okeechobee Regional Compact

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Capital Soup

Municipal officials from across a 19-county region encompassing the Northern Everglades Estuaries and the Lake Okeechobee Watershed on Wednesday voted unanimously to support the creation of the Lake Okeechobee Regional Compact. "Creating this compact is one of the best ways for South Florida to come together and address our water quality issues in a holistic way," said Stuart Mayor Jeff Krauskopf.

