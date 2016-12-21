Lake Okeechobee: A toxic lake?
The piece focuses on the causes and effects of the increase in toxic algae in and around the lake and its impact on the central Florida ecosystem, including how the water flowing out of the lake has affected water quality on both coasts of the Sunshine State. It's a multifaceted situation involving stakeholders from the fishing and farming industries as well as powerful influences from the political arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
|Debbie Rutter or Rudder (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|PDQstore
|2
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Dennis
|14
|Survey finds some tourists would put off visiti...
|Aug '16
|Wonder why
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC