Florida's tide of red ink recedes again - hitting nine-year low
Florida's debt dropped $1.6 billion last year to its lowest overall level in nine years, Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet were told Tuesday. The state's Bond Finance Division executive director Ben Watkins pointed out the decline returned Florida to its more recent course of reducing the level of red ink, after a one-year increase spawned by major borrowing for road work on Interstate 4. The $24.1 billion owed by Florida is its lowest level since 2007.
