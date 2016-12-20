County ducks Lake Okeechobee land buy stance for Everglades water
Miami-Dade County commissioners have indefinitely put off recommending that the state Legislature allocate money for land acquisition south of Lake Okeechobee, which would convey freshwater in the greater Everglades ecosystem, until the US Army Corps of Engineers puts into writing assurances for community members fearing for their livelihood if water is flowed into this area.
