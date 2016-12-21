Congress includes help for Everglades, beaches in major bill
Congress is including millions to help with Everglades restoration in a wide-ranging water bill being sent to President Barack Obama. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson said the Everglades restoration funding including in the bill will eventually help reduce the amount of discharges from Lake Okeechobee that has caused algae blooms along Florida's coasts.
