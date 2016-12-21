Captains for Clean Water fighting nut...

Captains for Clean Water fighting nutrient runoff from Lake O

Friday Dec 2

Our Thanksgiving arrival brought a change I had feared since my first visit to the Everglades some 30+ years ago: The high-nutrient waters being released at Lake Okeechobee from the agricultural lands had brought a visible green slime to our bayou. An organization known as Captains for Clean Water has a clear solution, and suggests that we need only to express our desire to the elected officials of the state to focus on this problem.

