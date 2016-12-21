Bike rider killed in Okeechobee crash ID'd
The Florida Highway Patrol has identified a bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck in late November in Okeechobee County. Dominique Dorsinvil, 77, of Okeechobee was trying to cross State Road 70 from NE 14th Street around 6 p.m. November 30th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
|Debbie Rutter or Rudder (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|PDQstore
|2
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Dennis
|14
|Survey finds some tourists would put off visiti...
|Aug '16
|Wonder why
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC