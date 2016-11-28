Notify Floridians ASAP about environmental disasters: Where We Stand
Three months ago, as Florida was still reeling from one environmental disaster - toxic algae blooms on both coasts - the state suffered another. More than 200 million gallons of contaminated water leaked into the Floridan Aquifer, the primary source of drinking water for millions of people in Central and North Florida, through a sinkhole at a phosphate plant south of Lakeland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
|Debbie Rutter or Rudder (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|PDQstore
|2
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Dennis
|14
|Survey finds some tourists would put off visiti...
|Aug '16
|Wonder why
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC