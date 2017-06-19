VIjay Iyer brings sprawling - jazz' s...

VIjay Iyer brings sprawling - jazz' style to Ojai at Berkeley

Vijay Iyer is clearly not content to remain within a single musical arena for very long. The polymathic pianist and composer might as well be considered a jazz musician as anything else - but only if you consider "jazz" to be an infinitely expandable umbrella term that encompasses everything from minimalism to bebop to improvised electronics.

