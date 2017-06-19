VIjay Iyer brings sprawling - jazz' style to Ojai at Berkeley
Vijay Iyer is clearly not content to remain within a single musical arena for very long. The polymathic pianist and composer might as well be considered a jazz musician as anything else - but only if you consider "jazz" to be an infinitely expandable umbrella term that encompasses everything from minimalism to bebop to improvised electronics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Wed
|anonymous
|116
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May '17
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC