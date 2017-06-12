Tony Award-winner Ben Platt's journey...

Tony Award-winner Ben Platt's journey from Camp Ramah to Broadway

Read more: The Times of Israel

"Winning color war with the Adom Team was one of the biggest accomplishments of my whole life I led Adom to Maccabiah victory I'm proud of it, so I'm not going to stop talking about it," Platt said in an interview at an April 2015 Camp Ramah alumni event in New York. Platt, who grew up in Los Angeles, has performed professionally from age nine, with successes in films such as "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2," and on stage in blockbuster shows like "The Book of Mormon."

