Steve Martin wants Amy Schumer for new Broadway show
Amy Schumer is in negotiations to make her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new play "Meteor Shower," theater sources tell The Post. Her co-star is likely to be the lovely Laura Benanti, a Tony winner who's ridden a wave of popularity for her Melania Trump impersonations on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
