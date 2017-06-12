Savor Color Purple at Annual Ojai Lavender Festival
Fragrant bouquets of fresh, dried and live lavender, plus an array of handcrafted and homemade items, will be featured at the annual Ojai Valley Lavender Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in Ojai's Libbey Park. On offer from the free festival's 100-plus vendors will be art, jewelry, clothing, wreaths, honey, candles, pottery, spices, herbs, vinegars, oils, soaps, notions, potions, lotions, baked goods and sweets.
