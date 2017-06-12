Savor Color Purple at Annual Ojai Lav...

Savor Color Purple at Annual Ojai Lavender Festival

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Noozhawk

Fragrant bouquets of fresh, dried and live lavender, plus an array of handcrafted and homemade items, will be featured at the annual Ojai Valley Lavender Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in Ojai's Libbey Park. On offer from the free festival's 100-plus vendors will be art, jewelry, clothing, wreaths, honey, candles, pottery, spices, herbs, vinegars, oils, soaps, notions, potions, lotions, baked goods and sweets.

