Ojai's Best Cheeseburger Stand Just Up and Moved to Santa Monica

Tuesday Jun 6

How about this for a move: HiHo , a popular cheeseburger and shake shack from up in idyllic Ojai, is closing their Ventura County shop and trucking the whole operation to Santa Monica. The two-year-old restaurant first announced the shutter of the original space on their website, saying they are " excited for the next chapter " down in greater Los Angeles.

