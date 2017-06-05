Ojai's Best Cheeseburger Stand Just Up and Moved to Santa Monica
How about this for a move: HiHo , a popular cheeseburger and shake shack from up in idyllic Ojai, is closing their Ventura County shop and trucking the whole operation to Santa Monica. The two-year-old restaurant first announced the shutter of the original space on their website, saying they are " excited for the next chapter " down in greater Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|7 hr
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Jun 6
|Long time EGCL cl...
|2
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Jun 4
|anonymous
|114
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May 12
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC