Ojai School Hosts Music Lab, Concerts

Eighth Blackbird, a Chicago-based, award-winning ensemble, is holding its inaugural two-week summer training program, known as The Blackbird Creative Lab at Besant Hill School in Ojai. The Blackbird Creative Lab will culminate in a pair of concerts that are open to the public, 7:30 p.m. June 23-24 at Besant Hill School's Zalk Theater, 8585 Ojai Santa Paula Road.

