Ojai School Hosts Music Lab, Concerts
Eighth Blackbird, a Chicago-based, award-winning ensemble, is holding its inaugural two-week summer training program, known as The Blackbird Creative Lab at Besant Hill School in Ojai. The Blackbird Creative Lab will culminate in a pair of concerts that are open to the public, 7:30 p.m. June 23-24 at Besant Hill School's Zalk Theater, 8585 Ojai Santa Paula Road.
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|anonymous
|116
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May '17
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
