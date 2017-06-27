Nicole Richie enjoys a sunlit Ojai st...

Nicole Richie enjoys a sunlit Ojai stroll in florals

Read more: Daily Mail

Enjoying the simple life! Nicole Richie goes makeup-free with frizzy hair as she sports overalls during a trip to Ojai The former Simple Life reality TV star wore no makeup and let her hair do its own thing as she walked with a friend in Ojai, California, a sleepy town two hours north of Los Angeles. The 35-year-old fashion designer wore black-and-white floral overalls over a sleeveless black top.

