Music Director Vijay Iyer Shakes Thin...

Music Director Vijay Iyer Shakes Things Up at the Venerable Ojai Music Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: LA Weekly

In his first public statements last November, when it was announced that he was selected to be the music director for the 71st Ojai Music Festival, pianist and composer Vijay Iyer remarked, "I'm just glad that [artistic director] Tom Morris invited me to intervene, and to bring my people with me." So is this historic festival, with over seven decades of setting innovative classical music in the beautiful mountains above Santa Barbara, in need of some kind of intervention, maybe to save it from itself? "It's funny because ['intervene'] has different connotations depending on who you're talking to," says Iyer with a laugh, speaking from his home in Harlem, New York, on a brief respite from his extensive travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ... 13 hr Long time EGCL cl... 2
Collage (Jan '15) Jun 4 anonymous 114
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC