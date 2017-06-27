Human behavior at center of workplace safety debate
A clash of workplace safety philosophies was on display at a safety conference on Wednesday, with panelists debating the extent to which employees are part of the problem or the solution to reducing workplace safety incidents. The two philosophies aimed at reducing workplace injuries and fatalities - behavior-based safety and human and organization performance - are somewhat at odds with each other, but moderator Thomas Krause, partner with Krause Bell Group based in Ojai, California , told attendees of the American Society of Safety Engineers Safety 2017 conference in Denver who came to see a fight that they would be disappointed.
