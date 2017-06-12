Elders and the next generation convene at the Ojai Music Festival
Tyshawn Sorey on drums Thursday night in Libbey Bowl at the Ojai Music Festival. For some heading into Libbey Park for this year's Ojai Music Festival, the first musical encounter was an oddly alluring sound installation, "Rio Negro II," which included bamboo sculptures and rain sticks by the multi-instrumentalist and artist Douglas R. Ewart.
