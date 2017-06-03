Betsy Davis
In this Sunday, July 24, 2016 photo provided by Niels Alpert, Betsy Davis, center, is accompanied by friends and family for her first ride in a friend's new Tesla, to a nearby hillside where she ended her life, during her "Right To Die Party" in Ojai, Calif. At the end of the party, the 41-year-old woman diagnosed with ALS took a cocktail of lethal drugs and died, becoming one of the first California residents to take life-ending drugs under a new law that gave such an option to the terminally ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
