Amy Schumer Close To Signing On For Steve Martin's Broadway-Bound 'Meteor Shower'
Steve Martin 's next Broadway venture appears to be setting the stage for pal Amy Schumer 's Broadway debut this fall, production sources confirmed to Deadline on Friday, following a report earlier today in The New York Post . Schumer, I'm told, is very close to signing on as the star of Martin's comedy Meteor Shower , staged by Hello, Dolly! director Jerry Zaks .
