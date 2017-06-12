2068 Los Encinos Road, Ojai 93023

A gardener's and artist's paradise! Selected for the Garden Tour of Ojai in 2008, this beautiful single-level home featuring two indoor artist's studios is a magical yard where the gardener's spirit can soar. Lovingly maintained by the same family for almost 30 years, this home is located within the coveted Los Encinos neighborhood.

