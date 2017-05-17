the Curious Case of Little Feat | Leg...

the Curious Case of Little Feat | Legendary band members come to Ojai

Little Feat is a curious note in popular music history in that, despite its initial run in the 1970s, it's been the Southern California-based band's second incarnation that's made it just as popular today, if not more so, than in its heyday. With an eclectic mix of southern rock, blues, folk, R&B, soul and more, Little Feat, led by guitar virtuoso Lowell George, didn't quite get its due respect or commercial success on its first round despite being a "musician's band."

