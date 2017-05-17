the Curious Case of Little Feat | Legendary band members come to Ojai
Little Feat is a curious note in popular music history in that, despite its initial run in the 1970s, it's been the Southern California-based band's second incarnation that's made it just as popular today, if not more so, than in its heyday. With an eclectic mix of southern rock, blues, folk, R&B, soul and more, Little Feat, led by guitar virtuoso Lowell George, didn't quite get its due respect or commercial success on its first round despite being a "musician's band."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May 12
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|May 10
|anonymous
|113
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr '17
|rubber ducky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC