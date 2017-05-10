Happenings

Happenings

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Ventura County Reporter

AUTHOR PSEUDONYMOUS BOSCH Saturday, May 13, 3:30 p.m. The author of The Secret Series and The Bad Books has been described as a cross between Lemony Snicket and Monty Python. He writes children's fiction - scary, funny and hard-to-put-down books appropriate for elementary-school-aged kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
Collage (Jan '15) May 10 anonymous 113
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr '17 rubber ducky 1
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC