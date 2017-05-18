Gold Coast Transit District Breaks Ground on New Operations and Maintenance Facility
Gold Coast Transit District broke ground Wednesday on the future home of its new Operations and Maintenance facility that will support future transit needs for thousands of riders in Ventura County. Congresswoman Julia Brownley and officials from GCTD's service area including Ojai, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Ventura and the county of Ventura, were at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May 12
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|May 10
|anonymous
|113
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr '17
|rubber ducky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC