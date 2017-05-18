Gold Coast Transit District Breaks Gr...

Gold Coast Transit District Breaks Ground on New Operations and Maintenance Facility

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Mass Transit

Gold Coast Transit District broke ground Wednesday on the future home of its new Operations and Maintenance facility that will support future transit needs for thousands of riders in Ventura County. Congresswoman Julia Brownley and officials from GCTD's service area including Ojai, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Ventura and the county of Ventura, were at the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
Collage (Jan '15) May 10 anonymous 113
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr '17 rubber ducky 1
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC