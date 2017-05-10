Gerald Carpenter: Violinist to Perfor...

Gerald Carpenter: Violinist to Perform Mozart, Ravel and Franck in Ojai

The elegant young violinist, Mayuko Kamio , will be the featured artist at the next chamber music event presented by Chamber-on-the-Mountain, at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in Logan House, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, adjacent to the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts in Upper Ojai. Kamio, with the support of collaborative pianist Noreen Cassidy-Polera , will perform Wolfgang Mozart 's Violin-Piano Sonata No.

