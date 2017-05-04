General Admission Tickets for the 24th Annual Casa Pacifica Angels...

The Festival is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at California State University Channel Islands and promises to be another great day of food, wines, brews, music and fun! The Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival will feature more than 75 restaurants and 150 wines, brews, and beverages. Excellent live entertainment including Benise's Band of Gypsy's, an extensive silent auction, and the Yummie culinary competition will round out the exciting events of the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.