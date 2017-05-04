Cyclists Leave Santa Barbara for Las ...

Cyclists Leave Santa Barbara for Las Vegas in 400-Mile Red Nose Day Fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Noozhawk

They may not all be wearing the bulbous red noses on their trek through Southern California and the desert, but the spirit that the quintessential clown accessory represents is certainly there. On Sunday, two dozen cyclists kicked off Ride On For Red Nose Day , the latest event in a series of fundraisers around the country that raises money for and awareness about child poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
Collage (Jan '15) Apr 17 Anonymous 112
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr '17 gubmintnewsblasto 1
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC