Cyclists Leave Santa Barbara for Las Vegas in 400-Mile Red Nose Day Fundraiser
They may not all be wearing the bulbous red noses on their trek through Southern California and the desert, but the spirit that the quintessential clown accessory represents is certainly there. On Sunday, two dozen cyclists kicked off Ride On For Red Nose Day , the latest event in a series of fundraisers around the country that raises money for and awareness about child poverty.
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr '17
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
