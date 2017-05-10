Cannabis retreat is about finding yourself and doing lots of drugs 0:0
What do you want from a vacation? Sun, the chance to sample some local food and drink, and maybe a bit of sightseeing? Well, one Californian vacation company is offering something that is very different from your traditional vacation: a five-day "experiential cannabis retreat." The founders of the Cannabliss retreat in Ojai, California, claims that pumping guests with the drug from morning till night will help to awaken the spirit and expand the mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collage (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|anonymous
|113
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr '17
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC