Cannabis retreat is about finding yourself and doing lots of drugs 0:0

1 hr ago

What do you want from a vacation? Sun, the chance to sample some local food and drink, and maybe a bit of sightseeing? Well, one Californian vacation company is offering something that is very different from your traditional vacation: a five-day "experiential cannabis retreat." The founders of the Cannabliss retreat in Ojai, California, claims that pumping guests with the drug from morning till night will help to awaken the spirit and expand the mind.

