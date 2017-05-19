Bring an open mind to this marijuana yoga retreat
If yoga with goats and cats and bunnies isn't your thing, perhaps this is: A marijuana-enhanced yoga retreat in Ojai, California. The Cannabliss experience is five days in June of food, yoga, and yes, legal weed, all meant to help you expand your mind and connect to your body.
