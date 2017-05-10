Bennett Reichard Wins Second Straight...

Bennett Reichard Wins Second Straight Channel League Title

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Noozhawk

There was no stopping Bennett Reichard in the final round of the Channel League Individual Golf Final on Wednesday at Soule Park. The San Marcos player was on fire, shooting a 5-under par 67 to repeat as the champion.

