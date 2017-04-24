The Real Story Behind 5 Celebrity Wedding Dresses
"The dress I designed for Reese Witherspoon stands out. I love that she chose to take a risk."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Mon
|Ignorance
|6
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar '17
|Whing Knutt
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC