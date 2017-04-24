Rotarian Connie Ragen Green Participa...

Rotarian Connie Ragen Green Participates in Rotary District 5240 RYLA Leadership Camp

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WebWire

The most recent District 5240 RYLA camp was held in April of 2017 at a secluded location deep in the Los Padres National Forest near Ojai, California. Connie Ragen Green has now participated in RYLA eight years out of the past eleven, in two separate Rotary Districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria 1 hr nccarp 1
Trump Drag Pix Stolen 7 hr Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Wed Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
Collage (Jan '15) Apr 17 Anonymous 112
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr 7 gubmintnewsblasto 1
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC