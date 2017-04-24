Rotarian Connie Ragen Green Participates in Rotary District 5240 RYLA Leadership Camp
The most recent District 5240 RYLA camp was held in April of 2017 at a secluded location deep in the Los Padres National Forest near Ojai, California. Connie Ragen Green has now participated in RYLA eight years out of the past eleven, in two separate Rotary Districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|1 hr
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|7 hr
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Wed
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC