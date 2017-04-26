Planet Ventura County
Ojai: Horse Rescue fun and fundraiser California Coastal Horse Rescue in Ojai on Sunday, April 23, celebrated Help a Horse Day with an open house and family fun day at the rescue's ranch. Nearly 600 members of the community attended the event - a record number of visitors at one time to the ranch.
