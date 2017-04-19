Passing the Palette | Mentors foster Ojaia s next generation of artists
Calling all young artists! The Arts/Ojai Artists Mentor Program is accepting applications for its 2017 internships, and it's an opportunity not to be missed. The program pairs established, working artists with high school students for one-on-one interaction throughout the summer months, culminating in a student exhibition at the conclusion of the internship.
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|12 hr
|Peter Hatch
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
