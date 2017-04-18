Mark Brickley Publishes New Book, 'Postcards from Liverpool: Beatles Moments & Memories'
Designed and formatted in Brisbane, Australia, the book features 40 photographs and eight back stories, including how the band struggled to record its first record, Love Me Do , and looks back at The Beatles' 1968 trip to Rishikesh, India. Brickley is a music journalist whose work has been featured in Noozhawk , Carpinteria Magazine, Coastal View News, Deep Magazine and Ojai Quarterly Magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|8 hr
|Peter Hatch
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|112
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC