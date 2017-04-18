Mark Brickley Publishes New Book, 'Po...

Mark Brickley Publishes New Book, 'Postcards from Liverpool: Beatles Moments & Memories'

Designed and formatted in Brisbane, Australia, the book features 40 photographs and eight back stories, including how the band struggled to record its first record, Love Me Do , and looks back at The Beatles' 1968 trip to Rishikesh, India. Brickley is a music journalist whose work has been featured in Noozhawk , Carpinteria Magazine, Coastal View News, Deep Magazine and Ojai Quarterly Magazine.

