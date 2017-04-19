in the Name of Science | Ojai leads Earth Day county march|VC Reporter | Southland Publishing

Peggy La Cerra, an evolutionary neuroscientist living in Ojai, found she could not stay silent this spring in the face of a new administration in Washington, D.C., that plans to drastically scale back the role of science in government. Although troubled by the massive budget cuts proposed for scientific agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency, she was especially alarmed by the Trump administration's advocacy of "alternative facts" over science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.