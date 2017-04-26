Happenings

Happenings

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Ventura County Reporter

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS 6-8 p.m. Each of these facilitated conversations will include questions designed to help us better understand people's aspirations for their community, the concerns they have, and what they believe might make a difference. Oak View Park and Resource Center, 555 Mahoney Ave., Oak View, Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Fri nccarp 1
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Fri Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
Collage (Jan '15) Apr 17 Anonymous 112
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr 7 gubmintnewsblasto 1
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,675,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC