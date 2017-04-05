Happenings

Happenings

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Ventura County Reporter

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS 6-8 p.m. Each of these facilitated conversations will include questions designed to help us better understand people's aspirations for their community, the concerns they have, and what they believe might make a difference. Ojai Valley Museum, 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr 7 gubmintnewsblasto 1
No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet Apr 5 Govmt News Breaks 1
Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique Mar 21 Whing Knutt 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
No Taxes On Ruling Class Mar 13 New Tax Code 1
Give Up Pension For Trump Mar '17 Pres Quotes Line 1
Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16) Mar '17 LaVern n Sheryl 70s 21
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC