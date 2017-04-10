CA: County to Get $380 Million for Roads, Transit
April 13--With the passage this month of the state's Road Repair and Accountability Act, Ventura County and its 10 cities will receive at least $380 million over the next decade for much-needed road repairs and public transit, officials say. One part of the act, Senate Bill 1, will provide $52 billion over 10 years to counties and cities throughout California for those purposes, as well as to shore up unstable bridges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|No Taxes On Ruling Class
|Mar 13
|New Tax Code
|1
|Give Up Pension For Trump
|Mar '17
|Pres Quotes Line
|1
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|LaVern n Sheryl 70s
|21
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC