CA: County to Get $380 Million for Roads, Transit

April 13--With the passage this month of the state's Road Repair and Accountability Act, Ventura County and its 10 cities will receive at least $380 million over the next decade for much-needed road repairs and public transit, officials say. One part of the act, Senate Bill 1, will provide $52 billion over 10 years to counties and cities throughout California for those purposes, as well as to shore up unstable bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.