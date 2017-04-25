Bank of the Sierra acquiring Ojai Com...

Bank of the Sierra acquiring Ojai Community Bank

Banking industry consolidation on the Central Coast picked up speed on April 25 with the parent company of Bank of the Sierra announcing plans to acquire OCB Bancorp and its four branches in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The $14 per share acquisition sent OCB Bancorp shares soaring more 50 percent and marks the latest move for Porterville-based Bank of the Sierra, which has been expanding its footprint in the region.

